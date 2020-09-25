GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The high school football season kicks off in Greenville County tonight and games will look different for fans.
Officials at the Greenville County School District have limited capacity at sporting events to 15%.
Game participants, like players and cheerleaders, will be able to reserve a maximum of two tickets each. The remaining tickets will be available to the public on the GoFan app, according to the district website.
No tickets will be sold at the stadium this fall and the district will not be honoring employee or gold passes.
Masks will be required at all times.
Concession stands will still be open, but will only sell pre-packaged items.
