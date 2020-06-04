GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be the largest thus far in 2020, according to SC Education Lottery officials.
If a lottery player hits the $378 million jackpot, they can choose to receive an annuity for the full amount or $297.6 million in cash.
Tickets are $2 and must be purchased by 10 p.m. for a chance to play.
The odds of hitting the jackpot is about 1 in 303 million.
