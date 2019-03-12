Virginia Byrne passed away after being struck by a car in downtown Greenville (March 12, 2019)

GREENVILLE, SC Blue lights in an area of downtown Greenville's Main Street

Friday night, which became a clear sign something happened.

“It was just overwhelming. It was a shock, like we just couldn’t believe it was

really happening," Annette Donohue said.

She got a call about her best friend, Virginia Byrne, from her friend's

husband.

“We just hopped in the car to get to the hospital as fast as we could,"

Donohue said.“She just didn’t get any better."

She says Ginny as she calls her friend and Ginny's husband just wrapped up

dinner downtown when a driver hit her as she crossed Main Street. Byrne

later died. “She was like my other self. She was my inspiration. She was my

teacher, she was my best friend," Donohue said.

FOX Carolina recorded exclusive video of police giving David Lee several tests

they asked him to perform, which led them to believe he was impaired. They

handcuffed him and towed the Ford F-150 pickup truck he drove.

“She was a person who had a warm and inviting smile all the time," Donohue

said.“Her family, her friends, her church and God were the most important

things in her life.”

Donohue is still dealing with losing her friend and the day two lives collied

that changed so much.

“I know she’s in a good place," Donohue said. “She just made a big difference

in a lot of people’s lives.”

Visitation for Virginia Byrne will take place at Thomas McAfee funeral home in

downtown Greenville on Wednesday, March 12 from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. A funeral

will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in

Simpsonville where she served for many

years.

 

