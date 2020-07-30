ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate father of five needs your help after a motorcycle accident sent him to the ICU.
Troy Moss' friend, Shaun Martin, started a fundraiser to help the family with medical costs after Troy's collision. Troy has undergone seven surgeries since the collision on July 24, and while he's recovering, Martin says his friend still has a long road to recovery.
The wreck was so bad, Martin's photo of the motorcycle showed it almost totally destroyed.
"The motorcycle is in pieces. It don't even look like a motorcycle," he said. "It looks just like a bunch of plastic on the ground.
Martin says Moss was going to work when the accident along S. Murray Avenue in Anderson unfolded. According to Martin, a car pulled out in front of Moss, and Moss tried to go around, but still collided. Martin tells us his friend was thrown from the bike and had a helmet on, but the impact was hard enough to knock it off.
Now, Moss is in intensive care at Prisma Health. He suffered a small list of issues related to the crash.
“Multiple breaks in both legs, severe road rash. He had to have skin grafts. Just a bunch of stuff," Martin told us.
Martin wanted to make sure Moss' family is taken care of, and is trying to raise $15,000 to ensure everything is covered.
“Him and his wife they’ve got their five kids, and groceries and medical bills that insurance may not cover and who knows when he’ll be able to go back to work and start back walking again," Martin told us.
If you'd like to donate, you can visit the link below.
