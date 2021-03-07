PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, friends and family of James Rashad Forward gathered at the VFW Post 6734 to honor his life with a balloon release.

"He had a lot of life in him. He loved his family, he loved his mom, he loved his daddy, he loved his sister and brother. He loved his daughter, he loved everybody. Why would you take him, he was a good dude," said his mother Angela Green.

Rashad, as he was known, was killed in a shooting on Ware Street in Piedmont early in the morning on Mar. 8, 2020.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office ruled the manner of death a homicide.

His family pleading for justice as they say the homicide remains unsolved a year later.

"The fact that it's unsolved it's very important for us to keep it out into the community. If you know something say something," says Dr. Candace Brewer with the South Carolina Chapter of Protect Our Stolen Treasures. "Tomorrow, the 8th, will mark a year that it's unsolved and investigators they don't have any leads. So that's why we're here today to one honor his life that was taken by senseless gun violence but to also bring awareness that this is still an unsolved homicide."

Green was overcome with emotion as the group prepared to release the balloon's in her son's honor.

She says it was her first time back in the area her son was killed since the shooting.

Despite the pain she still feels, she says she won't stop searching for justice.

"It's not over with, I'm going to keep fighting. Cause it's not fair for a mother to have to go through this, the loss of a son. No answers. It hurts, it's painful," explained Green.

FOX Carolina did reach out to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office to see if they could update where they are in the homicide investigation, but we have not heard back.

The family and community activists ask that anyone with information on this case call Crime Stoppers at (864) 232-7463.