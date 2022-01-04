A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
Friends, law enforcement, Forest City community honor Trooper John Horton
FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Trooper John Horton's brothers in blue left no stone unturned when it came to sending him off with respect.
What looked like nearly 50 law enforcement officers, if not more, participated in a funeral procession as John's body was transported from the hospital to Harrelson Funeral Home, in Forest City.
His friends, loved ones, and the community came together whether they knew him or not.
John's Chase High School teacher and wedding videographer Robert Litaker remembers him fondly.
"I've been a teacher for 28 years," Litaker said, "And it's one of the only students, that I've ever had, that everything I said it was, 'Yes, sir!' 'Yes sir, Mr. Litaker.' 'Yes sir,' this. 'Yes sir,' that. He was so respectful."
Those who knew him also describe John as a good, Christian man, a hunting partner, and a true serviceman.
The community is shaken. Tonya Manello put up flags to recognize him.
"No matter how small the community; it can be a little town like Forest City. It can be a huge city like Charlotte," Manello said, "When something happens, the good in people comes out."
Trooper John Horton died after a tragic accident. His brother, Trooper James Horton, lost control of his vehicle while responding to John's traffic stop. The collision happened while John and the man he stopped, Dusty Beck, were standing alongside the road. Read more here.
The damage remaining at the scene is a constant reminder to a heartbroken community.
"It's very upsetting. I mean, you feel for the family. You don't ever want to get a call like that," Manello said.
Litaker says anytime he'd run into John or his family, they'd speak.
"It was hard. It was gut-retching," Litaker said, "You never want to see this happen under the circumstances that it happened. It was very hard to take in."
Outside of being a state trooper, John was also a husband and father. The community gathered during the funeral procession to hold flags as the family arrived. Someone laid flowers and a cross at the scene of the crash. Flags were lowered to half-staff all over Forest City.
"Because everybody that John came in contact with grew to love him. I mean, he was as good of a guy as you'll ever meet," said Litaker.
We're still waiting on word about funeral arrangements for John. There is a Go Fund Me set up for the family. You can also donate here.
Trooper James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released. This is an ongoing investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit.
