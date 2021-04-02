PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The upstate community is reeling from the death of a 25-year-old man killed in a dirt bike crash in Pickens County.
Highway patrol says Wesley Allen Gantt of Pickens was struck from behind by a jeep after 11:30 PM Wednesday night while traveling on Highway 183.
EMS transported Gantt, who officials say flew forward off the bike, to Prisma Health in Greenville, where he passed away shortly after.
Dozens of people posting on social media, and hundreds of comments on those posts, showed how Wesley touched so many in the community and meant so much to those he knew.
FOX Carolina sat down with two of Wesley‘s good friends, who say he lived life to the fullest each and every day.
Wesley‘s friends say his nickname was “Wild Man“ because he lived life with no fear, and always made those around him feel like they could be on top of the world. They say it’s still doesn’t feel real a day later to say he’s no longer with us.
Jacob Cordero says he was in bed after 11 PM Wednesday night when he got the call.
“I got out of the driveway and booked it to the end of my road as fast as possible," he said. “And when I got there it was like… It didn’t feel real.”
Just down the road from his house in Pickens on Highway 183, his long-time friend Wesley Gantt's bike had been hit.
“He was the kind of guy that would walk into a room, and even if you were having the worst day ever, he would put a smile on your face," Cordero said.
Highway Patrol says Wesley‘s vehicle was struck from behind by a jeep, driven by an unidentified juvenile. FOX Carolina reached out to see if any charges are being filed in the incident, and is waiting to hear back from the agency.
But for those closest to Gantt, it doesn’t really make a difference.
“Wesley was the big brother I never had," Cordero said fondly.
Cordero says “Wild Man" knew the risks every time he got on his bike. But it was that love of biking that brought him and Wesley close together. Another friend of Gantt's, Josh Baldwin, agrees.
“He had a tattoo right there on his hand that said 'full throttle,' and after meeting him and being around him these past couple of years, he lived his life full throttle,“ Baldwin said.
Baldwin says he got to know Wes through work, and then they quickly became fast friends. He said Wes had been telling him to get a dirtbike for the last several months...and he finally did.
“I made the jump and bought another dirt bike," Baldwin said. “And last Wednesday was the first time we got to ride together."
He says that even though the first and only time he rode a dirtbike with Wes will be the last ride in this life, he believes there are plenty more to come.
“I’m fortunate we at least got to do that," Baldwin said.
