GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Friends of the Reedy River hosted their first in-person river cleanup since 2019 on Saturday.
Officials say they usually host two river cleanups per year (One in the Fall and one in the Spring). These events help them educate people and activate community involvement, according to officials.
The Friends of the Reedy River is a volunteer-based non-profit conservation organization based out of Greenville. Their mission is to preserve and restore the Reedy river by getting the community involved and interested in their cause.
To learn more about The Friends of the Reedy River, you can visit
Friends of the Reedy River.
Check out these pictures from their 2021 Fall River Cleanup!
Friends of the Reedy River fall river cleanup (6)
The Friends of the Reedy River hosted their fall river cleanup on Saturday (FOX Carolina, September 18, 2021)
Friends of the Reedy River fall river cleanup (5)
Friends of the Reedy River fall river cleanup (4)
Friends of the Reedy River fall river cleanup (3)
Friends of the Reedy River fall river cleanup (2)
Friends of the Reedy River fall river cleanup (1)
Friends of the Reedy River fall river cleanup (6)
Friends of the Reedy River fall river cleanup (5)
Friends of the Reedy River fall river cleanup (4)
Friends of the Reedy River fall river cleanup (3)
Friends of the Reedy River fall river cleanup (2)
Friends of the Reedy River fall river cleanup (1)
