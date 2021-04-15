FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - We have learned the cause of death for Evan Blake Causey was blunt force trauma due to a motorcycle collision.

The Fountain Inn Police Department asked for the public's help on Tuesday to locate Causey, who was reported missing.

Causey, who goes by Blake, was found later that night dead.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Causey died Sunday night, the manner of death was accidental.

Garrett Wilson met Blake through an Upstate church a few years ago, Wilson says he was running sound for the church while Blake was singing.

"He always inspired me to give, he was that type of guy. He just motivated you to be a better person. Himself, he just really led by example," he said.

To illustrate the person Blake was, Wilson says one snowy day the pair drove up to North Carolina in Blake's truck.

He tells me all they did the entire day was help other people who were stuck in the snow.

"I just feel like I lost my best friend, I feel like there's unfinished business here, selfishly I think that. But I know that he's where he's at, that's he's with the Lord right now," said Wilson.

Tiffany Edwards lives near Blake's hometown in Horry County, SC.

Through a Facebook message, she said Blake had a smile that would light up a room.

"Blake was one of a kind. He was an amazing singer, man and friend. He was one that if you ever needed anything he’d be there no questions asked. He loved Jesus and I know that he is in heaven singing and playing his guitar. He had the purest heart and soul. He touched many people. He had a smile that would light up and room and a laugh that would brighten anyone’s day. He loved his family and friends dearly."

We also spoke to Visual Concepts Signs & Lighting, where they say Blake worked for the past five years.

They say they're devastated by his death, saying Blake was family.

A funeral service is scheduled for Sunday in Horry County.