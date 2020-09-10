GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Grace Workman is a junior at JL Mann High School, who says her friend Max was a blessing.
“He was a leader of many,” Workman said. “He has such a heart for people – of all kinds.”
Grace played soccer with Max from a young age, and knew his competitive spirit firsthand.
“A winner, for another, she said with a smile. “Max did not like to lose.”
That competitiveness manifested itself a little differently for one of Max’s best friends Ryn Sheppard, who saw Max as family.
“He was a light,“ Sheppard said. “I’ve never seen someone be able to light up a room with his mood.“
He recalls early memories of Max, who befriended him when he had just moved to the area, and had no one else.
“Me and Eli had a sleepover with Max when I was living in the basement. And Max and I went out on bikes in the middle of the night and went on this rooftop, just talking about life,“ Sheppard said, reminiscing over cherished memories.
After attending today’s moving service, he says he just wishes he had been able to tell his friend how much she loved him one last time.
“I wouldn’t be who I am today without Max Hofbauer,” Sheppard said.
He and Grace both say that Max his body may be gone, but his soul stays with them, guiding them to carry-on in celebration of his life and effervescent spirit.
“It’s just a reminder that we will be with Max again soon,“ Workman said. “And Max is with Jesus looking down on us, even now.“
“I know he’s in a better place,“ Sheppard added. “And I know he’s looking down right now, and he sees all this love from everyone. I just want to say that he was like the little brother I never had.“
