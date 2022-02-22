GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- An Upstate man says his life turned around because of one arrest.
"This was almost 3 years ago. I was driving around 2 o'clock in the morning," Officer Hampton Knapp said.
Two men were both working Greer city streets, just in a different way.
"It's the hustle, it's a really bad addiction itself, the hustle," Thomas Smith said. "I ended up just selling drugs, and that's how I lived. That's how I survived."
Early one morning, Waffle House brought Officer Knapp and Thomas Smith to the same table. Officer Knapp said he recognized Thomas as being wanted for several warrants.
"I made contact with him and our story took off from there," Officer Knapp said.
"I got nervous...after I was done, he came in, and we had an encounterment and it turned out to be the best thing that's ever happened to me honestly," Smith said.
Smith was taken into custody and said it was the fourth time he was sent behind bars. However, this time would be different because Smith pleaded into drug court. Smith said it's a challenging 18-month program that can put an addict face to face with a sponsor and a plan.
"Greenville County drug court completely changed my life," Smith said.
Smith's update found its way across Officer Knapp's desk.
"I'll get a letter probably once a month that says "so and so" failed drug court. Honestly, it's kind of disheartening. One thing that's special about Thomas is that out of everyone I've arrested, he's the only person that actually completed the course," Officer Knapp said.
Officer Knapp decided to reach out to Thomas, asking him to meet at a QT.
"When he reached out to me that morning telling me to meet him, my old instincts kicked in, and I was like "no I'm not coming to meet you," Smith said laughing.
The meeting was the first of many meet-ups between the cop and former suspect. Officer Knapp said the way law enforcement makes an arrest can make a huge difference.
Smith landed a job after graduating from drug court. According to officials, only about 50% of participants make it through.
"Narcotics anonymous is a meeting that you can start a new way of life. They have a key tag system narcotics anonymous uses, it's a reminder of the years clean," Smith said.
Amongst all of Officer Knapp's gear, people will notice a gift from Thomas. He said he wears the N.A tag on his belt in hopes of people asking about their story.
