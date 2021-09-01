FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) throws a pass as Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. (90) puts on the pressure during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., with few people in the stands. Southeastern Conference football is trying to get back to normal, with filled-up stadiums and fired-up grills outside. The SEC will fully reopen for business this weekend, with 11 of the 14 teams hosting games after a season of shrunken crowds and no on-campus tailgating in states where fall Saturdays are all about college football. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)