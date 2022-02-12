SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you're looking for a classic gift, chocolate is never a bad way to go.
One Upstate chocolatier knows how to aim for the heart. That's because they put theirs into every bite.
Some would say that David Saidat has the sweetest job in the world.
"It was something we always got, it was my comfort food my go-to thing at Christmas and holidays and just any old time," said the owner of CocoBon Chocolatier.
A chocolatier, making chocolate is what David does best but it's not what he's always done.
"This is a complete passionate career change for him and I'm just happy he can do it," his wife Cathy Saidat told FOX Carolina.
For more than 20 years David worked in IT and consulting until his favorite chocolate maker, Fannie May, closed down.
"In 2002, they went out of business and I said where am I going to get the chocolate that I love so much? I guess I'll have to make it," said David.
Soon after, Cathy bought him a book on how to make chocolate confections.
"That was his Valentine's Day gift. I dipped the strawberries and I did it all wrong and it was a catastrophe," she says with a laugh "But that was kind of my blessing to say you know go for it."
Two locations in Anderson and Simpsonville later, CocoBon Chocolatier is bringing to life David's dream even after weathering a global pandemic with help from federal aid.
On the Saturday before Valentine's Day, they did as much business across their two locations as they would do in a normal month.
"I honestly love chocolate, I've always loved chocolate. It's kind of like something that makes you feel good," said Customer Kayla Cook.
David has always had the passion and has now mastered the craft of chocolate confections.
"It's the care and the flavors that you blend with the chocolate to make it your own as well as something that people really like," he said.
Both CocoBon Chocolatier locations will be open on Feb. 13 and 14 for Valentine's Day.
