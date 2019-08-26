EDGECOMB COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) An attempted fruit heist came to a stop when the getaway car got stuck in the mud - not far from the scene of the crime.
The Edgecomb County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that a deputy and sergeant responded to a possible crop theft on August 23 along Highway 97 near Rocky Mount.
Upon arrival, they quickly located the suspect, his vehicle, and dozens of stolen watermelon.
The weight of dozens of melons proved too much for the suspect's pick-up truck, and he had found himself stuck in a field near the crime scene.
Deputies say they arrested Michael Anthony Bryant, and charged him with misdemeanor larceny. Bryant was given a $500 secured bond and taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center.
