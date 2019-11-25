SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - More than 500 turkeys were donated to Miracle Hill to provide a delicious Thanksgiving meal to those in need.
The turkeys were fried up by volunteers on Tuesday, dubbed "Fry Day," or the 13th annual Ellis and Bradley Turkey Fry for Miracle Hill.
Miracle Hill said an 18 wheeler was loaded up with turkeys, 50 deep fryer pots were laid out, and the birds were fried. Turkeys were also smoked so anyone allergic to peanut could still enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
More than 3,300 homeless people and families will be fed thanks to the annual turkey fry effort.
MORE NEWS - Misplace your vehicle? Central Police Department looking for owner of abandoned car
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.