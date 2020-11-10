GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Food Lion announced in a release that the Federal Trade Commission has partially approved its acquisition of 62 BI-LO and Harvey's Supermarket stores from Southeastern Grocers.
According the release, the Federal Trade Commission granted an early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act because it satisfies on of the conditions of closing Food Lion's transaction of the new locations.
Food Lion says that it is actively recruiting qualified associates to fill 4,650 positions at the grocery chain's new locations.
According to the release, the newly acquired stores will remain under the BI-LO and Harvey's Supermarket name until the completion of the transaction. Food Lion says this process will take place from January through April of 2021.
The full list of new locations can be found here.
