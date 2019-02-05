MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) McDowell County deputies said a CrimeStoppers tip led to the arrest of a fugitive wanted for a kidnapping and assault that took place last month.
Deputies said that at 9:12 p.m. on February 2, they received a tip that a vehicle carrying Christopher Lee Cannon, 41, would be in the area of a Super 8 Motel near US 221.
Cannon was charged with outstanding warrants for second-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious injury after a January 3 incident. He's been evading arrest ever since.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle- a white Toyota FJ- and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, however, continued traveling north on US 221 toward the McDowell County Industrial Park, then to Alfredo Baglioni Drive.
Deputies say the passenger, identified as Cannon, then jumped out of the car and ran. A foot chase ensued.
A deputy chased Cannon down a bank, into a creek and culvert before apprehending him.
In addition to his kidnapping and assault charges, Cannon has been charged with resisting a public officer.
Deputies also arrested the driver of the FJ, identified as Michael Bradley Dalton, 38, of Marion. He was charged with failure to heed a blue light and siren and possession of marijuana after .30 grams of the drug were found on his person.
