GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - FUJIFILM Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc., announced Thursday the company plans to expand operations at the Greenwood plant and create 15-20 new jobs.
This expansion comes as FUJIFILM transfers production of fine chemicals for both the Graphic Arts Products Division and the Photographic Products Division to the Greenwood plant from a facility in Illinois.
The 15-20 new jobs will be needed to operate the mixing and bottling operations.
“Bringing these jobs to Greenwood and expanding our production demonstrates Fujifilm’s confidence in our highly skilled workforce,” said Todd Croker, President, FUJIFILM Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. in a news release “This is good news for the Greenwood campus, and our dedicated and highly skilled workforce stands ready to service our customers for years to come.”
Hiring is expected to begin in the first half of 2020.
