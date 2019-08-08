INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Funeral details have been announced for Sgt. Roderick Lynn Wilkins, U.S. Army, who passed away on July 31 while serving on active duty in the Netherlands.
According to his obituary, Wilkins resided in Inman, SC and grew up in Western North Carolina
He joined the Army in 2003 and served four tours to include Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan.
Wilkins leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
The funeral service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon, NC with Rev. Eleanor Miller officiating. Wilkins will receive full military honors conducted by the U.S. Army from Fort Jackson.
