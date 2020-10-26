GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Ron Carpenter answered questions from local news reporters Saturday night after announcing Redemption's return to Greenville. He also confirms that Relentless will stay in the building that he gave them in 2018 after year long legal battle.
He says that he has the lease through June and they will share the space with NewSpring Church through January 17th.
Questions asked are in bold, Pastor Ron Carpenter's responses are in italics.
Is this the reception you expected?
Ron Carpenter responded, "Number one with the pandemic, I didn’t know what to expect it is our norm, we have been a church that has had a lot of special events over the years. It is our norm that we always give free registration, we don’t charge anything. We register to make sure that we accommodate the crowd. I know there is usually that 30% of those who register don’t show up. We were probably a little bit higher than that. Tonight I think we had room for 12 or 1500 and it looked like it was half to 2/3 of that. 1987 registered."
"I never answered your question I didn’t know if I was going to have 40 or 400 or 4000. I really didn’t. If we weren’t in a time where we had a pandemic, I probably will be able to put a gauge on it a lot better but the fact that most churches only have about 30% of people returning for worship services, I was pleased."
For a lot of people this might’ve been the first time that they’ve gotten to worship in seven months and actually worship together?
"This was the first service that I’ve had since the second week of March. California is really pretty tight and of course that is where my West Coast campus is and we have not had any service. We just two weeks ago got to meet together as a staff. The staff got to meet in the same building for the first time. This was probably the first time a lot of people have seen each other in a long time."
"I could feel that. Could you feel that a little bit? I felt that. I have two services during COVID. I did one in Houston and one in Sacramento. They were very awkward people, the social distancing, the masks. Church is supposed to be warm. It was not a warm atmosphere. I was concerned about that but honestly I felt good."
What exactly happened, what did you announce tonight (Saturday)?
"What I was trying to communicate to the people. It was somewhat of an apology that my plans did not go as I desired and I needed to own some of the chaos and drama that was connected to that. That was certainly not my intention, but I felt like people deserved an apology and I don’t know if you heard after I gave that apology, Everybody from the front to the back applauded. I think they might’ve needed that. Just because you intend well doesn't mean that it always goes well and the fact is people were living in the decision that I made and I feel very responsible for that. We’ve had a long tenor here so what I want to do tonight was for those people that felt like 2 1/2 years have passed and they never found a church home, they never landed. Great churches here, but they just never felt like it was home, because this church has always been so diverse and unique that we want it to go back and make a home for them. Me and my wife talked and we felt like there was a way we could make an East Coast West Coast church work. So we want to kind of tell people what it was going to look like this is what I can give. If you want to be a part of it, let’s go."
You announced that this (the Greenville Convention Center) could be their home?
"That is a possibility. It would be a great story if it was completed. It is about halfway around the circle. We wanted this building so badly 18 to 20 years ago. We had our heart set on it and it was not in this condition at all. For years, it has always been a desire for the development of downtown to have the convention center, to have the prosperity in the growth of all the businesses downtown. I knew and Hope knew that one day, you know that when they might come back around to revisit me...There’s a lot of red tape. There’s a lot of things involved. It is not clean. But There is a possibility that it could become our long-term worship facility and that puts a big smile on my face."
What does that mean for relentless?
"Relentless retains the property that they have and we were fortunate yesterday that we were able to have a mediation and take all of this out of the hands of the court. Never wanted it in the hands of the court, but it ended up there. All parties were mutually satisfied yesterday. Our original intent at the very beginning was for them to have that building. Yesterday, we found a way to make that happen and I am grateful."
How big is that for… I would say the body of Christ?
"That was a big win because I think out of everything that is what concerns me the most. I saw families almost being divided on this issue. I am going to go here, you were going to go there. That is not what we ever wanted to see end it was certainly not the original intent. I think after the process of succession came off the rails, I got some satisfaction yesterday that we were may be able to put some things back in place. They will retain ownership of that property and we are renting here, with hopefully, hopefully one day, get a opportunity to purchase this."
Carpenter says that he and Pastor Gray spoke on several occasions. "We’ve talked many times publicly and privately to make it work. It was just tough. I hate the word mega church. I hate it the worldly connotation that comes with it, but these were huge ministries that were moving… Three of them at one time. A lot of what we planned succeeded, some of what we planned did not, and people got hurt because of it. I can’t control what everybody else does but I felt like I owed some people some apologies. On the other side yesterday everything was mutually agreed to, there are no more lawsuits, all legal matters are finished."
Carpenter says "nothing would make him happier, nothing would make him happier forward to come full circle. I have known Pastor John Gray for 16 years, we have broke bread together, we have stayed in each others houses, we have preached together in the same circles and same conferences. I want all those fences to be mended."
Why are you back?
"The people brought me back."
Can you reiterate the apology you made on stage tonight (Saturday)?
"The apology that I told the public is hope and I, this was not a knee-jerk decision. We have poured our life into the upstate. When we started feeling the pull, the pastor asked me, he looked at me when I was preaching and said I think you can do it out here. I think you are the kind of that will blow this place up. This is not a churchy area. When he first asked me, I mean no disrespect, but I didn’t pay him any attention. I told my wife one day that we might actually have to pray about this, and when we did, that was dangerous. The inner tuck that we try to live by… Once you fill the pool, you go to your head and start figuring it out so the apology was in the leaving yes, we had a great plan in place, for many reasons, not one, many we were not able to achieve it. Who got hurt in that? The people got hurt. Pastor John is still preaching. I am still preaching, but the people got hurt. That bothered us, that kept us up at night. Then the direct messages… 'Please come back' 'we haven’t been to church since you left', 'We’ve been to 15 churches and haven’t found a home' it truly to me let me know how much redemption was, how many barriers it broke and the fact that they still had difficulty finding something like it. Because of that, we are not 25 anymore, we are 52, but what I have, we’ll give you. I think we can make it work. That’s why I apologized, because people got hurt."
What do you say to the people who say it was Money motivated for you to come back?
"Nothing has ever cost me more money in my life than this last three years. I’ve had more resources go out for me. It has been a miracle from God that we have been sustained. Not only trying to do this, but where we moved to, was not a rebuild… It was another kickstart. In so many ways was dated and being in the Silicon Valley where they invented all this stuff, infrastructure, technology, was so behind if we didn’t have resources, we didn’t have the congregation. We spent the first two years doing nothing but investing. That begin to slowly turn around, but I can promise you if we could show some people what really happened, there hasn’t been any money gained. There has been a lot of money invested, not spent, invested and we are doing the same thing here. There has been no giving generated here, but we have made deep investments on it. That’s a great question.
What is the role of a church in a community? Has it changed in light of the current state of the world with the pandemic with a very contentious election yes there is real intensity and I wonder is that, does that impact the role that you feel the church plays?
"Absolutely, being a man who pushes for extreme diversity, with the political season comes around we almost want to go in the cave and hide because we can’t win. We can’t win. Just in that room tonight, there were so many political opinions , But what I hope church can be is not a continuation of political opinion, but an escape. There has got to be a place where you can go, that serves you and calms you and gives you a peace of mind that everything going on out there doesn’t matter. Right now what matters is my heart focused on God in my heart for these people sitting on these rows.
I honestly used to let candidates come through, Republican and Democrat, I used to give them stage ... it is so divisive, I just stopped, I just stopped because if you are a church that is all this or all that, you can get away with it, but if you are a church that is a little bit of everything, you just need to leave it alone a preach Jesus."
You talked about your 20 / 10 plan. 20 on the West Coast 10 here on the East Coast, are you prepared for the pushback that you were going to get when people say oh you are spending too much time there are not enough time here?
"I’ve probably already had to nurse if you loons in California, I don’t have the tenor there and I don’t have the track record. I am building trust. I believe trust is earned and I am hard worker and I would there as a stranger with the country voice, in the Silicon Valley, probably the most diverse ZIP Code in all of America maybe with the exception of New York City and I went there and I asked you them to trust me, give me a chance to earn your respect. That is just beginning to happen, I have spent a lot of time making some reassurance is that I am not seeking a former girlfriend back on the East Coast (laughs) that’s symbolic… It’s an analogy. I am not going back to a former love. I have introduced the concept of both end. The people of the Silicon Valley. A lot of them are big thinkers anyway. I’ve gotten more celebration of it then kick back, but the ones that kick back, it was just nervous that may be my commitment… That I wasn’t going to keep them. What I have let them know is that my resolve has not changed. I believe there is a way to have a family that stretches across the nation. I am going to try to do it. Will I be sitting here in two years and say well it didn’t work, I’m not scared to try. I’m not scared to fail. I don’t cry, if it fails. I will just look at everybody and say that didn’t work did it and I’ll go do something else. I think it can work, I feel like we have structured it in a way that it can work, probably a couple of more years of the 20 days, 10 days. Ultimately I would like to land in two weeks here, two weeks there. That would be my perfect world. California is not ready for that, I have not earned it yet."
