(FOX Carolina) -- R. Lee Ermey, the actor and former U.S. Marine drill instructor who achieved iconic status after appearing in the 1987 film Full Metal Jacket, was buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, according to the US Naval Institute staff.
Ermey enlisted in the Marines in 1961 and became a drill instructor in San Diego before being sent to Asia where he served tours of duty in Okinawa and Vietnam.
Rising to rank of staff sergeant, he was medically discharged in 1972 due to injuries, the US Naval institute reports.
After using his G.I. Bill benefits to study drama at the University of Manila, he landed a few minor roles, most notably in the Vietnam films Apocalypse Now and The Boys in Company C.
He would later gain notoriety and critical acclaim as Gunnery Sergeant Hartmann in Full Metal Jacket.
Initially working as a technical advisor, Ermey’s screen presence and natural ability to yell colorful insults made such an impression on director Stanley Kubrick that the he decided to have Ermey replace the original actor hired for the role.
Ermey passed away at the age of 74 from pneumonia complications and was buried today, nine months later at the Arlington National Cemetery, US Naval Institute staff says.
