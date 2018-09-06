Fully involved fire reported at historic inn in downtown Tryon

Tryon police confirmed firefighters are battling a fire at a historic bed and breakfast in the town’s downtown area.
The chief said the call came in just before 9:30 about an electrical fire at Marilyn’s Melrose Inn on Melrose Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved fire.
Police believe everyone made it out okay.
The fire was not under control as of 10 a.m., the police chief said.
No other details were immediately available.
