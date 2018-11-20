Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, Greenville County Animal Care will be partnering with Speed Factory Indoor Karting for an event to raise money to support animals housed at Greenville County Animal Care.
The fundraiser will run from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21 and will be located at 1524 Roper Mountain Road in Greenville.
Officials with the event stress the important thing to remember is when you arrive, make sure to mention you are there to support Greenville County Animal Care to ensure a portion of what you pay will be donated to their organization.
Drivers are reminded they must be in closed toe shoes, and if they are under 18, parents must sign a release.
