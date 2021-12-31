GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The family of a boy with brain damage is raising money to pay for his medical bills.
Two-year-old Mack Crippin was born on November 20, 2019. Five days later he suddenly stopped breathing and his parents, Kris and Jessi, called 911.
The day he stopped breathing he was airlifted to Prisma Children's Hospital after he was resuscitated by EMS.
Mack's initial stay was 25 days, and he since visited the PICU again for a pneumonia scare for 14 days.
Now, Mack is hospitalized again battling Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
Some of the therapies and treatments for anoxic brain injury patients are considered experimental, so insurance typically will not cover it.
His parents are also exploring investments in equipment for their home to assist with the therapy and treatment.
A prayer vigil was held for Mack on New Year's Eve at Greenville Memorial, and first responders flashed their lights so he could see the vigil from his hospital window.
Click here to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.