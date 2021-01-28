DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At 20 months old, most children are working on conquering stairs, trying to stand on one-leg, and getting ready for potty training. Ruthie Gregory, of Duncan, is like most her age: a happy-go-lucky little girl who typically always has a smile on her face. Ruthie also loves to dance. However, behind her sweet smile, Ruthie is in a fight for her life.
Recently, Ruthie was diagnosed with Dyskeratosis Congenita, more specifically Revesz Syndrome. It's a rare bone marrow failure disorder.
"This all started when Ruthie was around one year old. She had significant trouble swallowing," explained Ruthie's mom, Martina Gregory. She said they made several doctor appointments for her daughter, some who told them Ruthie would grow out of this "developmental issue." They would soon learn this wasn't a small issue, but a life-threatening condition.
In October, Gregory said they went to Charleston for an EGD (Esophagogastroduodenoscopy) on Ruthie. During the exam doctors found an Esophageal stenosis, which is the narrowing of the esophagus. Doctor's dilated Ruthie's esophagus and they thought that her swallowing issues would be fixed. However, the news they would soon learn would rock the family.
"Bloodwork showed that Ruthie had dangerously low white blood cell counts and platelet levels. This is when we were first exposed to the word 'leukemia'. Obviously, we were devastated but we remain hopeful and positive," said Gregory.
Ruthie would undergo several more blood tests and a bone marrow aspiration. Through all those tests Gregory said they learned Ruthie didn't have leukemia, but in fact a bone marrow disorder.
"When you Google 'Dyskeratosis Congenita' it is quite overwhelming, especially as her mom. You want to be able to fix everything for your children and there's nothing we can do to fix this. You feel helpless. You feel sad for your child. You feel frustrated. However, Ruthie isn't sad! She is still life the way she knows how, and we have to help her remain positive through this journey," said Gregory.
The next steps for Ruthie are a bone marrow transplant within the next few months. This will require trips to Charleston Medical Center and Boston Children's Medical Center to consult with specialists.
"This is such a rare disorder that there isn't a lot of information known about it," explained Gregory.
Once she has the transplant, Ruthie will need to be in the hospital for at least six weeks. Gregory's sister and brother-in-law have created a GoFundMe page to help the family out as they will be doing a lot of traveling for treatment and surgeries. All of this will take a major financial toll on the family.
We have included the link to the GoFundMe below:
