Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On August 31, a Deputy with the Chester County Sheriff's Office was critically injured on duty after his vehicle collided with a tree truck.
Deputy Fowler had to be extricated from his patrol vehicle by emergency responders and airlifted to a local hospital.
Now, a fundraiser has been started by Serve & Connect, the SC Law Enforcement Officers Association and the Chester County Sheriff's Office.
"He is one of those superstars," Sheriff Max Dorsey shared. "I saw him Friday night while he was working extra duty, and then he went into his regular shift Saturday morning. This incident is likely to result in a serious financial hit for Deputy Fowler and his family. We are so thankful for the support from the community, helping his family during this difficult time."
Though he is expected to recover, the time away from work is expected to greatly impact Deputy Fowler and his wife Katie along with their 6-year-old son, and 10-month old triplets.
Those interested in donating to help Deputy Fowler and his family can do so by clicking here.
