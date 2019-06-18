SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The daughter of one of Spartanburg's finest is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Jordan Freeman, the daughter of a Spartanburg County deputy, faces a fierce battle - but she's not alone. Her community is on her side.
The young girl faces a cycle of chemotherapy, medicine, and days spent in and out of the hospital, the family says.
According to a Facebook fundraiser started by her father, the chemotherapy could possibly compromise Jordan's immune system - so it is vital that she stay in and out of doctors' immediate care.
The fundraiser was started to not only help the family with medical expenses, but continue to update all those who love and support Jordan along the way.
The family is encouraging visitors while in the hospital and at home.
"It's going to be a journey we already know that, but we also know that we will get through it and all will be well, It's just a setback," her family posted on her fundraiser.
Jordan's Journey can be followed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.