Zymaine Nelson

Zymaine Nelson, a special needs teen at N. Charleston High School, was shot - along with his dog Cowboy - during a home invasion during the first weekend in June. A fundraiser has been started to help his family pay for both of their medical expenses. 

 Source: Meg Barbee/N. Charleston High

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) North Charleston High School Athletics says Zymaine Nelson's spirit can light up a room. 

The special needs teen, a proud member of the high school's Club Unify and Special Olympics, was born with Down's Syndrome and is non-verbal. According to a Facebook post on the athletics' page, that never keeps his light from shining. 

During the first weekend of June, Zymaine was wounded in a home invasion. He, and his dog Cowboy, were both shot. 

The post says Cowboy protected his human - very well saving his life. 

A fundraiser has been set up to assist his family with medical expenses as he and Cowboy work to regain their strength - and light. 

"If you've never met him, you're truly missing out on a wonderful young man," the Facebook post said. 

The GoFundMe set up for Zymaine says he's expected to get out of intensive care Wednesday. 

Those who wish to help them reach their $20,000 goal can do so here. 

