(FOX Carolina) -- An Upstate family is battling COVID-19 after contracting the virus in July, the family says.
According to mother Stephanie Towe, her and her daughter Stephanie tested positive for the virus on July 6.
Later, her husband Ted tested positive on July 14.
Stephanie Towe and Ted Towe were hospitalized overnight, and Ted remains at the hospital on a ventilator.
Tipsy Taco in Simpsonville will be hosting a fundraiser for the family in their time of need on August 10.
A GoFundMe has also been set up to support the family, you can find it here.
MORE NEWS - COVID-19 changes how disaster relief crews respond to storms, emergencies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.