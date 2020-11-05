Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Jeep Association is hosting an event November 14 to benefit the family of Sergeant Conley Jumper.
The event, which will run from noon until 5 p.m. will be held at Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest.
The "Show N Shine" fundraiser will feature Jeeps, Mopars, Trucks, Sports Cars, Classics, Hot Rods, Rat Rods and Bikes. Organizers say there will be a 50/50 raffle as well.
Attendees will be asked to make a $25 donation.
Money raised will benefit the family of Sgt. Jumper who lost his life in the line of duty on October 20, 2020.
More news: Police arrest 4 individuals; officers say firearms and drugs also seized
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.