MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate runners, rejoice! Fundraising has begun to extend the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail to Mauldin!
Leadership Golden Strip, a collaborative effort with the Fountain Inn, Greater Mauldin, and Simpsonville Area Chambers of Commerce, made the announcement Friday. According to a press release, LGS says the first quarter mile of the new trail addition will serve as the "Gateway to the Golden Strip" and would be located adjacent to Mauldin High School on Butler Road. The trail will then connect to a new bridge that will flyover Interstate 385 at the new Bridgeway Station development. The pedestrian bridge being approved is making this become a reality, according to the release.
“Crossing 85 or 385 has always been the main challenge when you talk about the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail moving into southern Greenville County. Over the past decade the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail has become nationally known as a tremendous asset for the residents of Greenville County," said Chris Ingle, class leader for LGS. "Fitness, fellowship, and economic growth are all parts of the trail. Our class feels that spearheading this section now shows that the communities of the Golden Strip (Mauldin, Simpsonville, and Fountain Inn) are committed to seeing the trial hop this way.”
LGS is made up of new professionals each year from Mauldin, Simpsonville, and Fountain Inn. Each new class selects projects to meet a need in the area. The projects are chosen based on proposals submitted by class members and nonprofit organizations. This year's class of 16 leaders chose to fundraise for and develop the new section of the trail.
You can learn more and donate to the project here. All donations are tax-deductible.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON THE SWAMP RABBIT TRAIL BRIDGE:
