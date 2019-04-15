Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Funeral details have been announced for longtime Hendersonville Police Department Lieutenant Jimmy Case who passed away on April 11.
According to the police department Lieutenant Case was a longtime officer serving the city since 1999. The department says he was promoted to Sergeant in 2012 and became an acting Lieutenant in 2017, receiving a full promotion this year.
Hendersonville police say that Lieutenant Case served as a K-9 officer, motorcycle officer, hostage negotiator and Alive at 25 instructor for the department.
Case was honored with the Bill Powers Leadership Award for Supervisor of the Year during the department’s annual award ceremony in March of 2019.
Before joining the Hendersonville Police Department, Jimmy served with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office from 1984-1994.
The department says they appreciate the outpouring of support they have received from the community, fellow law enforcement, and other first responders.
VISTITATION
Later Friday evening, HPD announced that a visitation for Jimmy will be held Monday, April 15 at Mud Creek Baptist Church from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held at the church the next day, April 16, at 1 p.m. HPD says a procession will follow to a private graveside service at Union Hill Holiness Baptist Church in Edneyville. Family and emergency services personnel will be present at the graveside service.
FUNERAL AND PROCESSION
The Celebration of Lt. Jimmy Case’s Life will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 1 p.m. at Mud Creek Baptist Church.
A private burial will follow the service; however, the Hendersonville Police Department has provided the procession route for anyone who wishes to line the route and pay their respects.
That procession route is below:
- Exiting Mud Creek Church onto Rutledge Road traveling towards Greenville Highway
- Left turn onto Greenville Highway (US 25) traveling north
- Continue north on US 25 towards Hendersonville until King Street intersection
- Continue north on King Street to the intersection of 6th Avenue (US 64)
- Right turn onto US 64 traveling east
- Continue traveling east on US 64 to the intersection of Sugarloaf Road
- Right turn onto Sugarloaf Road
- Continue traveling along Sugarloaf Road to the intersection of Ridge Road
- Right turn onto Ridge Road
- Right turn onto Union Hill Church Road
- Continue on Union Hill Church Road to grave site at Union Hill Holiness Baptist Church
DONATE
HPD also says a medical fund has been set up for Jimmy's wife, Kris, who has ongoing medical needs via PayPal. There is no service fee charged, and all money goes directly to her.
If you would like to donate, follow these instructions:
- Visit PayPal's website to sign in or set up an account
- Click on the Send & Request tab
- In the box, enter medicalfundforkriscase@gmail.com
- Click Next
- A pop-up screen will show up. Click on "Sending to a friend". Choose an amount to donate and, if you wish, leave Kris a note
