The funeral will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville at 9 a.m.
The doors will open at 8 a.m.
The sheriff's office said the funeral is open to the public with limited seating.
"We ask that all guests be mindful of Bon Secours COVID-related guidelines which requires patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing between parties," the sheriff's office advised.
Following the funeral there will be a procession that will travel southbound on I-385 to I-26 East.
From the arena, the procession will exit on HWY 202 towards Pomaria Cemetery for a separate gravesite ceremony.
Jumper passed away at the hospital on Tuesday after he was injured in an incident on I-85.
Fellow deputies escorted Jumper's body from Greenville Memorial Hospital to the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home on Wednesday morning.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis said Jumper had served in law enforcement for nearly three decades and was loved by all of his fellow brothers and sisters behind the badge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.