HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Henderson County deputy who was killed in the line of duty this week.
On Saturday, the sheriff's office announced that Det. Ryan Hendrix would lie in state on Friday, September 18, at Mud Creek Baptist Church in Hendersonville from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. Hendrix's funeral service will begin at 2 p.m.
A funeral procession will then take Hendrix to the Forest Lawn Cemetery on Tracy Grove Road after the service for his internment.
The sheriff's office promised live video feeds for those unable to attend, promising more information on those details.
Hendrix was fatally shot while responding to a car break-in call on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The suspect, identified as Robert Ray Doss Jr., took aim after having previously exchanged gunfire with the car's owner. Hendrix was struck in the face, but deputies who arrived with him fatally wounded Doss Jr.
Hendrix was set to be married in October. In addition to his fiancee, he leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.
