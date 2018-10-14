GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office say two people have been killed in a collision on I-85 Saturday evening.
The office responded near Exit 51 in the southbound lanes of I-85.
Greenville police say the backup happened between the exits for Pelham Road and Woodruff Road.
According to troopers, around 5:10 p.m. near the 51.5 mile marker, the female driver of a 2007 Toyota Sequoia swerved left out of the outside lane of southbound I-85 to avoid rear-ending traffic.
After doing so, she struck a 2009 BMW sedan in the middle lane before continuing into the inside lane, where her vehicle collided with two motorcycles. Both motorcycles, a 2000 and 2011 Harley Davidson, were carrying their operators and one passenger each.
Troopers say all four motorcycle occupants were ejected and were not wearing helmets. The passenger on the 2000 Harley Davidson and both occupants on the 2011 Harley Davidson were launched over the median into the northbound lanes of the interstate. The passenger from the 2011 Harley Davidson was then struck by the driver of a 2015 Honda Accord.
The driver of the 2000 Harley Davidson and the passenger of the 2011 Harley Davidson both passed away, per highway patrol.
The coroner identified the driver as 47-year-old Bobby Alvin Center of Duncan. The passenger was identified as Catherine S. Lundstrom Hall of Spartanburg.
The passenger of the 2000 Harley Davidson was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital via helicopter, and the driver of the 2011 Harley Davidson was taken there by EMS.
The drivers of the cars involved were all wearing their seat belts and were not injured.
Funeral arrangements for both Center and Hall were announced Monday.
Visitation for both Bobby Center and Catherine Hall will be on Thursday at Stribbling Mortuary in Duncan.
Visitation for Bobby will be held from noon to 1 p.m. A graveside cemetery service will immediately follow.
Catherine Hall's visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. with a 5 o'clock service at Praise Cathedral Church of God in Greer.
SCHP continues to investigate. They have not indicated if charges were filed.
