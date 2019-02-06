GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Friday, friends and family of Joshua Paul Meeks will say their final goodbyes to the teen whose life was taken too soon.
The 16-year-old Mauldin high school football player was found shot dead in Laurens County at the end of January. Investigators say Meeks and another teen were involved in some sort of drug deal that went wrong.
Three people have been arrested in connection to the case.
A visitation has been scheduled for Thursday, February 7 from 6-8 p.m. It is located at the Thomas McAFee Funeral Homes Southeast Chapel on NE Main Street in Simpsonville, SC.
Josh's funeral is set to begin Friday, February 8 at 1 p.m. at the same location.
A Celebration of Life is to be held on Sunday, February 10. The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. at Brookwood Church, located on Brookwood Point Place in Simpsonville.
