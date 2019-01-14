Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, tragedy struck Spartanburg High School's athletic department once more, this time in the loss of one of their coaches.
This is the second death the school is facing in three days.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed the death 58-year-old Kenneth Bryant Rose of Starline Drive in Spartanburg.
Clevenger says that Rose died shortly after 8:00 a.m. this morning after a brief time in the hospital following surgery.
At this time, the coroner's office does not believe that trauma or foul play is involved.
According to Scott Farmer, who is in Operations for the athletics department, Coach Rose was the head athletic trainer at Spartanburg High and had been with the school for over 25 years.
Spartanburg High Principal Jeff Stephens said on his Twitter:
“The D7 community continues to mourn the loss of another VIKING. This morning, Coach Bryant Rose, passed away unexpectedly. Coach Rose has been our athletic trainer for the last 25+ years. He has two sons who attend SHS and his wife, Dr. Meredith Rose, is principal at Jesse Boyd.”
Tuesday, visitation and funeral arrangements were announced for the beloved coach.
Visitation is to be held on January 16 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel on E. Main Street in Spartanburg.
Rose will be laid to rest January 17 at the First Baptist Church of Spartanburg on E. Main Street beginning at 4 p.m.
High school senior Nick Dixon passed away unexpectedly during surgery just days before Rose. More on Dixon can be read here.
