PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County coroner said a teen died after drowning on Lake Keowee the evening of September 13. The following day, he was identified by the coroner as 15-year-old Sahiyd Thomas-Joyner.
According to a post on the Dorman High School Facebook page, Sahiyd died on Friday night while he was on a church camping trip. The post said Sahiyd died after jumping into Lake Keowee to save his brother - who appeared to have been caught in a current. The school says he was able to save his brother, but unfortunately, Sahiyd did not make it.
Pickens County Emergency Management said the drowning happened around 7 p.m. near Highway 11 and Crowe Creek Road, near Keowee Toxaway State Park. PCEM says Vineyard FD used their boat and dive team for the recovery.
Officials said bystanders pointed to where they last saw Sahiyd in the water, about 20 feet away from the shore. They were able to recover the body around 7:43 p.m. He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, but unfortunately died there.
Emergency management officials said the area was not easily accessible by land. Officials say they were on scene within 21 minutes of receiving a call and found Sahiyd in just 11 minutes of searching the water.
The school posted a link to a GoFundMe for Sahiyd's family where proceeds will be used for funeral/memorial arrangements. His family says he will be laid to rest on Monday, September 23 at 11 a.m at JH Woodward Funeral Home.
Shady Grove FD, Pickens County EMS, Pickens County deputies, and Pickens County Rescue also responded.
