Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the four children killed in a crash, after troopers say a van they were riding in ran off the side of the road on December 7.
The crash, which happened shortly after midnight on East Mountain Creek Church Road, claimed the lives of four-year old, Arnez Yaron Jamison, six-year-old Robbiana Evans and 8-year-old Jamire Halley. Two days later two-year-old Ar'mani Jamison died at Greenville Memorial Hospital in the pediatric ICU.
The service for the children will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at noon at Mountain Creek Baptist Church located at 255 West Mountain Creek Church Road in Greenville.
Viewing of the children will begin at the church at 10:30 a.m. and go until the service begins at noon.
Related: No bond given to man accused of DUI in crash that killed 4 young children in Greenville County
