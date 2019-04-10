Trinity Harrison

Trinity Harrison (Source: Family)

Ware Shoals, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, funeral arrangements were announced for 18-year-old Trinity Brandasia Harrison of Ware Shoals. 

According to the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home Harrison's funeral will be on Saturday in Hodges with interment to follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. 

Services for Trinity Harrison will be as follows: 

VIEWING

Friday

April 12, 2019

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Robinson-Walker Funeral Service (Wilbur Robinson Memorial Chapel)

92 West Main Street Extension

Ware Shoals, SC 29692 

FUNERAL SERVICE

Saturday

April 13, 2019

3:00 PM

Little River Multicultural Center

415 Riley Rd N Hodges, South Carolina 29653

Hodges, SC 29653

INTERMENT

Saturday

April 13, 2019

5:00 PM

Greenwood Memorial Gardens

3302 Hwy. 25 N

Hodges, SC 29653

