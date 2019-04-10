Ware Shoals, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, funeral arrangements were announced for 18-year-old Trinity Brandasia Harrison of Ware Shoals.
According to the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home Harrison's funeral will be on Saturday in Hodges with interment to follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Services for Trinity Harrison will be as follows:
VIEWING
Friday
April 12, 2019
6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Service (Wilbur Robinson Memorial Chapel)
92 West Main Street Extension
Ware Shoals, SC 29692
FUNERAL SERVICE
Saturday
April 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Little River Multicultural Center
415 Riley Rd N Hodges, South Carolina 29653
Hodges, SC 29653
INTERMENT
Saturday
April 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
3302 Hwy. 25 N
Hodges, SC 29653
