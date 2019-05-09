HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Funeral details have been announced for the teen killed in a deadly crash in which another teen was charged with driving under the influence.
Investigators said 18-year-old Dayton Gayle Sellers died at the scene when a car she was riding in ran off Latimer Mill Road, ran down an embankment, and overturned.
Troopers charged 17-year-old Savannah Hutchinson, the driver, with felony driving under the influence involving death.
According to an obituary, Sellers was an avid horse enthusiast and spent many hours trail riding. She also enjoyed bonfires, hunting, four-wheelers, and dancing.
The visitation for Sellers will be on Friday at Grace United Methodist Church at 3 p.m.
A celebration of life service will begin at 5 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
RELATED - Judge orders alcohol-detecting ankle monitor as bond condition for teen charged in deadly DUI crash
