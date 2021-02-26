SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Clear Spring Fire Rescue Department, Reidville Fire Department and Poplar Springs Fire Service Area on Friday announced the funeral plans for fallen firefighter Tyler Warfield.
The agencies said a celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Brookwood Church located at 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville.
Warfield was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning when the coroner said the 23-year-old was riding his motorcycle in to work at Reidville.
Officials said Warfield begin his life of service at the Mauldin Fire Department as an Explorer in 2014. He began his career as a firefighter with Clear Spring Fire Rescue in July of 2017 and joined the Reidville Fire Department as a part-time firefighter in December of 2019.
Warfield's fellow firefighters will serve as honorary pallbearers during the service on Sunday.
