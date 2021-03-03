SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of an Upstate first responder who was killed in a motorcycle wreck have announced details for his funeral.
The funeral for Isaiah Eugene Kappenman will be held at Renovation Church, located at 611 Richardson Street in Simpsonville, on Saturday. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. with the funeral to follow at noon. A private burial will follow the service.
Kappenman's father said donations or memorials can be made to the Canebrake Fire Department, where the 24-year old worked. The donations will be used to help fund the construction of a new Firefighter Training Center.
Kappenman, who also worked for Spartanburg County EMS, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday morning along Brockman McClimon Road.
