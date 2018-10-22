FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Funeral details have been announced for the Florence County deputy who died Monday after being wounded in a shooting on October 3.
Deputy Farrah Turner reportedly died Monday evening from the injuries she sustained in the shooting, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for Deputy Turner, she was scheduled to undergo her ninth surgery on Monday.
FUNERAL DETAILS
Turner's funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 28, at noon at the Florence Center, located at 3300 West Radio Road in Florence, according to the sheriff's office.
Interment will follow the funeral service at Florence Memorial Gardens located at 3320 South Cashua Drive, Florence, SC.
A sheriff's office patrol vehicle will be on display at the Florence Judicial Center as a memorial for Investigator Turner.
STATEMENTS FROM OFFICIALS
Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone released the following statement:
“Farrah was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did. She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Please pray for Farrah’s family, our FCSO family and for our community as we mourn her loss.”
Governor Henry McMaster said flags will be flown at half-staff in Deputy Turner's honor beginning at dawn on Tuesday.
We are heartbroken tonight to lose another officer as a result of the horrific shooting in Florence. Investigator Farrah B. Turner passed away from her injuries after fighting for her life for more than two weeks.— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 23, 2018
Senator Lindsey Graham also paid tribute to Turner:
Heartbreaking news.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Turner’s family, friends, and the Florence County Sheriffs Office.#HeroesInBlue #FlorenceStrong https://t.co/ml1Ng9oEe6
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 23, 2018
The Summerville Police Department honored Deputy Turner on Twitter:
Tonight our hearts of heavy at the Summerville Police Department as we mourn the loss of Florence County Sheriff's Deputy Farrah Turner. Please keep her family and the members of the @FlorenceSheriff in your thoughts and prayers. #FCSO #RestEasyFarrah #WeWillNeverForget pic.twitter.com/oCaOFSAYiW— Summerville Police (@SPDSC) October 23, 2018
MORE DETAILS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.