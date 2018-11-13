SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Funeral services have been announced for the Upstate native who became the first woman to represent South Carolina in the U.S. House.
Former South Carolina gubernatorial candidate James Smith tweeted the news that Elizabeth "Liz" J. Patterson passed away. She was 78 years old.
.@kirklandtsmith & I are so very saddened by the passing of the Honorable Liz Patterson. Her strength, grace & commiment to service was such an inspiration to @MPowersNorrell and myself. Liz was a Stateswomen. Our sincerest condolences to the Patterson family. pic.twitter.com/tLLvXkcsIA— James Smith (@JamesSmithSC) November 10, 2018
Several politicians and colleagues of the former Democratic US Representative sent messages of condolence on social media.
Congresswoman Patterson was a trailblazer and a role model for women across our state for decades. She will be deeply missed. My prayers go out to her entire family and all who knew her. https://t.co/1eZBeedbKY— Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) November 10, 2018
Patterson served three terms in the House, running in 1986. After serving in the House, she ran for lieutenant governor in 1994, but did not win the election. She eventually settled into teaching at Spartanburg Methodist College.
Patterson styled herself as fiscally conservative, but remained moderate on a host of social issues. She sat on three different House committees during her time in D.C.
Her son, Pat Patterson, sent this statement to FOX Carolina:
"My family is so grateful for all the heartfelt expressions of condolence. While much may be said of my mother’s role in public life, it was her love for her family, her church and her community that sustained her. She always said that she did not want to be remembered for any political accomplishment. She wanted to be remembered as a public servant who left this world better than she found it. And that she inspired others to do the same."
FUNERAL SERVICES
Floyd Mortuary announced that the visitation for Patterson will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 at
Floyd’s Greenlawn Chapel, located 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg.
The funeral will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18 at Central United Methodist Church.
OBITUARY
Floyd Mortuary released this obituary Tuesday chronicling Patterson's life and career:
Elizabeth Johnston Patterson, 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, November 10, 2018 at her home. Born November 18, 1939, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late SC Governor and U. S. Senator Olin DeWitt Johnston and Gladys Atkinson Johnston.
Elizabeth attended public schools in suburban Maryland and was a 1957 graduate of Spartanburg High School. She received a Bachelor’s Degree from Columbia College in 1961, studied Political Science at the University of South Carolina in 1962, and received a Master’s Degree in Liberal Arts from Converse College in August 1999.
Serving as a Public Affairs Officer with the United States Peace Corps from 1962–1964 and VISTA from 1965-1966, Elizabeth also served as administrator with Head Start in Columbia from 1966-1968. Her selfless service to our City, State and Nation includes working as a staff assistant for Congressman James Mann 1969-1970; election to Spartanburg County Council from 1975–1976 to fill an unexpired term; elected to SC State Senate in 1979 serving until 1986 where she worked on the Governor’s Task Force on Hunger and Nutrition; elected in 1986 to U. S. Congress (4th District) serving from 1987-1993 and appointed to serve on the Veterans Affairs and Banking Finance & Urban Affairs Committees; as well as running for Lt. Governor in 1994 she won the Democratic nomination but lost the general election.
Mrs. Patterson also worked at Converse College as Director of Continuing Education Converse II Program from 1993-2003; Adjunct Professor of Political Science at Spartanburg Methodist College from 1993-2001; chaired the multi-million dollar fundraising for a new Spartanburg County Library Headquarters on South Church Street, which opened on April 27, 1997; elected President of the Rotary Club of Spartanburg serving as the first and only female president; and she was the honored recipient of the 2000 Kiwanis Club Citizen of the Year.
She was awarded the 2013 Lee Poole Advocacy Service Award from Charles Lea Center; 1989 Converse College – Honorary Doctorate of Public Service; 1987 Columbia College – Honorary Doctorate of Laws; 2009 Lander University – Honorary Doctorate of Laws; and 1999 Wofford College – Honorary Doctorate of Laws.
Mrs. Patterson served on the Boards of the Charles Lea Center – Life Member; Bethlehem Center; SC Independent Colleges and Universities; Spartanburg Methodist College; Wofford College; Spartanburg Boys Home; and Columbia College.
She was a member of Central United Methodist Church of Spartanburg where she served as a Sunday School teacher, UMYF (Youth) Leader, a member of various committees of CUMC over the years, a delegate to Annual Conference, and elected as a delegate to General Conference 2008 and 2012.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Dwight F. Patterson, Jr., whom she married on April 15, 1967; sons, Dwight Fleming “Pat” Patterson, III of Columbia, SC, and Olin DeWitt Johnston Patterson (Stacey) of Campobello, SC; daughter, Catherine Patterson Gramling (Will) of Gramling, SC; four grandchildren, Clara Elizabeth Gramling, William Parker Gramling, Olin Dwight Johnston Patterson, and Ian Nicholas Patterson; and sister, Sallie Johnston Scott of Charleston, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Olin DeWitt “Bubba” Johnston, Jr.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Floyd’s Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 18, 2018, at Central United Methodist Church, by The Rev. Tom Norrell, The Rev. Luther Rickenbaker, The Rev. Robert L. Brown, and Rabbi Yossi Liebowitz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 233 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; or Charles Lea Center Foundation, 195 Burdette Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
- Floyd’s Greenlawn Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.