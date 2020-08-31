SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Myles Wilson, a longtime beloved member of the Spartanburg District 7 family, has passed away.
Myles Wilson worked for District 7 for more than 30 years.
District 7 Superintendent Jeff Steven spoke on Wilson and said, "From his leadership of our athletic program for nearly two decades to his most recent work at the district level overseeing athletic facilities and operations, Myles has been and will always remain a part of the very fabric of this community. He was always quick with a smile, eager to help, happy to be part of the team, and in command of a situation."
The visitation will be at Floyd's Greenlawn, at 2075 East Main Street, on Thursday from 5 - 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The funeral service will be held at the new Spartanburg High School Viking Arena , located at 2250 East Main Street, on Friday from 4 - 5 p.m. Attendees will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendees are also asked to wear Viking attire on Friday to fill the arena will blue and gold.
