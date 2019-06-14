SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Funeral details have been announced for one of the two Upstate men killed in a Florida plane crash.
Officials in Florida confirmed Raymond Dodd and Stanley Rampey were killed when a plane they were flying in crashed into Lake Maitland in central Florida on Wednesday. The plane had left from Oconee County earlier that morning.
On Friday, Davenport Funeral Home published an obituary for Dodd, 73, of Seneca.
The obituary stated Dodd was a Vietnam veteran who worked as a self-employed mechanic. He was also a member of Newry Church of God.
The obituary states the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at Newry Church of God with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 17 at Davenport Funeral Home.
There has been no word on funeral plans for Dr. Rampey.
