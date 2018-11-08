SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A beloved crossing guard for Spartanburg School District 7 has died.
District 7 officials confirm to FOX Carolina Emma Taylor, 73, passed away Wednesday evening at 6:15 p.m. In an email to district employees, superintendent Russell Booker recounted Taylor's service to the students and staff at Jesse Boyd Elementray School after a career with the Spartanburg Police Department and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.
"Ms. Emma", as Booker says she was known to students, was hit by a car in October. We were told by school officials the driver did not stop and render aid.
The email to staff from Booker follows:
Dear Colleagues,
It is with great sorrow that District Seven shares the news of Ms. Emma Taylor’s passing this evening at 6:15pm. “Ms. Emma,” as the children and staff at Jesse Boyd Elementary School lovingly called her served as the school’s crossing guard following a lifetime of dedicated service as a member of the City of Spartanburg’s police department and Spartanburg Regional. Miss Emma’s passing has shaken all of us, and we are devastated by this loss.
On behalf of the entire District Seven community, we’d like to thank everyone who has been checking on Ms. Emma and would ask that you continue to keep her family, extended family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. The Taylor family has established a “GoFundMe” page to offset the medical expenses incurred in the last days of her life. To learn more about the family’s needs you can go to the following link https://www.gofundme.com/justice4emma.
I have truly been inspired by the family during this difficult time. Perhaps the greatest tribute we can pay to Ms. Emma and her family as we celebrate her life, is to give of our own time and talents with the same spirit of joy, love, and unselfishness that “Precious” she shared with all of us.
Thanks for all you do.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's office says they have now joined the investigation.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol released a flyer hoping to get anyone with information to contact them.
Family members said the visitation will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the John Woodward Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
After the funeral, family and friends will gather to release purple balloons at Jesse Boyd Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.