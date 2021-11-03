GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One Greenville funeral home has set up a new scholarship fund to help those seeking recovery from substance abuse.
Mackey Funerals and Cremations and The Family Effect said the Mackey Healing Hearts Fund scholarship will help in the funding of treatment services for those without insurance or income.
We're told the scholarship was created after staff at Mackey saw first-hand the effects of the disease when overdose rates from opioids were at an all-time high. Staff members have helped the families at the time of their loss, sharing in the agony & distress of a preventable death.
If you or your company would like to contribute to The Mackey Healing Hearts Fund and partner with The Family Effect to heal families and investing the recovery of the community, contact Mike McLain at MMcLain@pheonixcenter.org.
