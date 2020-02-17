CAYCE, SC (FOX Carolina) The family of Faye Swetlik will not have to worry about covering funeral expenses as they prepare to lay the little girl to rest.
The 6-year-old was reported missing on February 10 when she vanished after getting off her school bus. The young girl's body was discovered days later in a wooded area.
The body of 30-year-old Coty Taylor was found inside his home moments later. Though the investigation is ongoing, Cayce Police say they believe the deaths are connected.
The Cayce community rallied behind Swetlik's loved ones in the days of searching, and have continued to support them since her death.
Following an autopsy in Charleston County, Faye received a police escort back to her home in Lexington County. Results of said autopsy are scheduled to be released Tuesday, February 18.
Now, the support comes from Coughman Harman Funeral Home. The funeral home says they'll be covering the expense of Faye's service, which is scheduled for Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church.
